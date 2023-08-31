Advertisement
News

Mental Health Commission review finds suicidal children in Kerry waiting more than 50 days on average to be seen

Aug 31, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrynews
Mental Health Commission review finds suicidal children in Kerry waiting more than 50 days on average to be seen Mental Health Commission review finds suicidal children in Kerry waiting more than 50 days on average to be seen
Share this article

Some CAMHS services across the country are 'dysfunctional' and 'unsafe'

The Mental Health Commission has published its latest review into Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

It examined 9 community healthcare settings across the HSE and found 4,451 children and teens are waiting to access services.

Advertisement

The review reports that suicidal children in Kerry and Cork are waiting more than 50 days on average to be seen.

There is also widespread understaffing and the current workforce is 'running on empty'.

In all 49 recommendations have been made but John Farrelly, CEO of the Mental Health Commission, believes CAMHS can be turned around.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus