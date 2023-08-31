Mental Health Commission review finds suicidal children in Kerry waiting more than 50 days on average to be seen

Some CAMHS services across the country are 'dysfunctional' and 'unsafe'

The Mental Health Commission has published its latest review into Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

It examined 9 community healthcare settings across the HSE and found 4,451 children and teens are waiting to access services.

The review reports that suicidal children in Kerry and Cork are waiting more than 50 days on average to be seen.

There is also widespread understaffing and the current workforce is 'running on empty'.

In all 49 recommendations have been made but John Farrelly, CEO of the Mental Health Commission, believes CAMHS can be turned around.