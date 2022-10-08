Members of the Kerry Diaspora honoured at Turas Mór Awards.

23 Members of the Kerry Diaspora were celebrated last night.

The event is part of ‘An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry Festival’, and will honour people from Kerry living outside the county, who are to the fore in promoting Kerry from a visitor and economic viewpoint.

The ceremony took place in the Rose Hotel and people travelled from London, Manchester and Massachusetts to have their work recognised.

Six recipients, who have passed away, were represented by family members and friends who travelled to accept the award on their behalf.

The recipients were as follows:

Dan Tim O'Sullivan

Noel O'Sullivan

Brendan Riney RIP

Patrick McGillicuddy

Christy Kissane RIP

Denis Nolan

Liz Shanahan

Fr. John Ahern

Patsy Byrne RIP

Pat Griffin

Vincent Harty

RIP Mary Sugrue

John Murphy RIP

Sheilagh O'Connor

Monty Mythen

Sean Cahillane

Tom Roche

John Griffin

Sheilagh McCarthy

Anthony O'Gara

John Flavin RIP

Gerry Rochford

Teresa McCarthy Dixon