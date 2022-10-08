Members of the Kerry Diaspora honoured at Turas Mór Awards.

23 Members of the Kerry Diaspora were celebrated last night.
The event is part of ‘An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry Festival’, and will honour people from Kerry living outside the county, who are to the fore in promoting Kerry from a visitor and economic viewpoint.
The ceremony took place in the Rose Hotel and people travelled from London, Manchester and Massachusetts to have their work recognised.
Six recipients, who have passed away, were represented by family members and friends who travelled to accept the award on their behalf.
The recipients were as follows:
Dan Tim O'Sullivan
Noel O'Sullivan
Brendan Riney RIP
Patrick McGillicuddy
Christy Kissane RIP
Denis Nolan
Liz Shanahan
Fr. John Ahern
Patsy Byrne RIP
Pat Griffin
Vincent Harty
RIP Mary Sugrue
John Murphy RIP
Sheilagh O'Connor
Monty Mythen
Sean Cahillane
Tom Roche
John Griffin
Sheilagh McCarthy
Anthony O'Gara
John Flavin RIP
Gerry Rochford
Teresa McCarthy Dixon