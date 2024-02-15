Members of Kerry’s Deaf community call for urgent restoration of SLIS voucher scheme

Members of Kerry Deaf community are calling for the urgent restoration of the SLIS voucher scheme.

The state program provides members of the deaf community with vouchers to avail of sign language interpretative services.

The vouchers under the Social Inclusion Scheme, which are under the auspices of the Department of Social Protection, have been suspended.

Advertisement

Bernadette O'Connor, who's a member of Kerry's Deaf community, describes the impact the suspension has had; through sign language interpreter, Catherine White.

The Department of Social Protection, the Citizens Information Board and the Sign Language Interpreting Service have released a joint statement on the matter.

Advertisement

The bodies say they have a shared commitment to the delivery of the Irish Sign Language (ISL) Voucher Scheme, while all parties have agreed a pathway forward in order to continue the delivery of the scheme.