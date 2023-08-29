Advertisement
Meeting next month to discuss future of Rose of Tralee International Festival

Aug 29, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Meeting next month to discuss future of Rose of Tralee International Festival
Pictures from the Rose of Tralee Festival. 22.8.2023 Tuesday Night. The 2023 International Rose of Tralee is New York Rose Róisín Wiley announced on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Tuesday 22nd of August.
Tralee's business community and other stakeholders will hold a meeting next month about the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The purpose is to ensure the festival is put on a firm footing for the future; it’ll examine event ownership, the call for a permanent venue to host events, and how the festival is run.

Yesterday, the CEO of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara said the televised selection nights could be moved to Dublin if the festival doesn’t get support from Tralee.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Tralee councillor, Jim Finucane says there was huge support for this year’s festival, and next month’s meeting will plan out its future.

 

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jim Finucane says the county town needs an event centre, and not just as a permanent Rose of Tralee venue.

He believes Tralee needs to attract back conferences and business conventions that it hosted in the past.

It's his priority as Cathaoirleach that an events centre would be developed for Tralee.

