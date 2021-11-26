Measures taken to ensure safe Christmas parades in Killarney

Organisers of the Christmas in Killarney parades say measures have been put in place to make the events as safe as possible.

The first of the parades takes place at 6 o'clock tomorrow evening and will be held every Sautrday up to and including the 18th of December.

Mayor of Killarney, Marie Moloney, said the length of the route has been doubled to allow spectators to spread out and all volunteers will be wearing masks even though it's an outdoor event.

Councillor Moloney asks everyone attending the parades to take every precaution to protect themselves and others.