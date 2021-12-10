Advertisement
Mayor of Tralee says not having emergency text service for deaf during Storm Barra is unfair

Dec 10, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Tralee says not having emergency text service for deaf during Storm Barra is unfair
The Mayor of Tralee says it's unfair there was no emergency service text system for deaf people during Storm Barra.

Cllr Johnnie Wall previously raised the issue of SouthDoc not having a text service that deaf people can use to make contact with.

The 112 SMS service lets deaf, hard of hearing and speech-impaired people send a text to the Emergency Call Answering Service, but the texter must register their phone beforehand on 112.ie.

Cllr Wall says the deaf community needs to have a facility, like everyone else, where they can report issues or emergencies about bad weather or contact SouthDoc.

