Advertisement
News

Mayor of Tralee disappointed with inaction on litter convictions

Jan 13, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Tralee disappointed with inaction on litter convictions Mayor of Tralee disappointed with inaction on litter convictions
Share this article

The Mayor of Tralee has said he's disappointed with the inaction surrounding litter convictions.

 

Johnnie Wall was speaking at the Tralee Municipal District Meeting in light of Kerry County Council's data showing that five convictions were handed down for illegal dumping in 2021.

 

During the period January-November, there were 115 fines issued, with 49 being paid so far.

 

In response, Environment officer with Kerry County Council, Gerard O'Brien said he didn't accept the councillor's criticism, saying that it's a challenging area to enforce regulations.

 

Mr O'Brien said, while often there is no evidence to prosecute, the council has a "pretty good" successful rate for the cases that do make it to court.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus