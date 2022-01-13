Mayor of Tralee disappointed with inaction on litter convictions

The Mayor of Tralee has said he's disappointed with the inaction surrounding litter convictions.

Johnnie Wall was speaking at the Tralee Municipal District Meeting in light of Kerry County Council's data showing that five convictions were handed down for illegal dumping in 2021.

During the period January-November, there were 115 fines issued, with 49 being paid so far.

In response, Environment officer with Kerry County Council, Gerard O'Brien said he didn't accept the councillor's criticism, saying that it's a challenging area to enforce regulations.

Mr O'Brien said, while often there is no evidence to prosecute, the council has a "pretty good" successful rate for the cases that do make it to court.