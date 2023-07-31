Mayor of Kerry encourages people to turn out to welcome home senior footballers

The Mayor of Kerry is encouraging people to attend the homecoming event for our senior footballers.

Kerry lost put to Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final yesterday.

An event, orgainsed to welcome them home, gets underway in the Glebe Car Park from 5.30pm.

Mayor of Kerry, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane says the players and management have achieved so much and given great commitment to their county.

He’s urging people to attend the homecoming and show the team how proud the county is of them: