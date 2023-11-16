Advertisement
News

Mayor of Kerry believes North Kerry landbank is ideal location for new emergency gas reserve

Nov 16, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry believes North Kerry landbank is ideal location for new emergency gas reserve
Share this article

The Mayor of Kerry believes the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank would be an ideal location the new emergency gas reserve, that’s been approved by Government.

Earlier this week, the Government published the Energy Security Review which recommends a State-controlled new emergency gas reserve to be built somewhere in Ireland.

Companies can make submissions to Gas Networks Ireland to operate or contribute to this new facility.

Advertisement

The national utility will make a recommendation to Government in six months outlining what exactly gets built and where it is located.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane feels the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank would be an ideal location for this facility.

He says he hopes that Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, would make submissions to Gas Networks Ireland:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry SuperValu wins top prize at Checkout Magazine National Grocery Awards
Advertisement
Fexco Group announces expansion into Singapore
Over 900 primary school principals gather in Killarney for conference
Advertisement

Recommended

2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures revealed
Trio To Sign For Munster
Peter Barker and Christa Percival enter 2024 Monte Carlo motorsport event
Iain Henderson and Rob Herring both start for Ulster tomorrow night
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus