Mayor of Kerry believes North Kerry landbank is ideal location for new emergency gas reserve

The Mayor of Kerry believes the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank would be an ideal location the new emergency gas reserve, that’s been approved by Government.

Earlier this week, the Government published the Energy Security Review which recommends a State-controlled new emergency gas reserve to be built somewhere in Ireland.

Companies can make submissions to Gas Networks Ireland to operate or contribute to this new facility.

The national utility will make a recommendation to Government in six months outlining what exactly gets built and where it is located.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane feels the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank would be an ideal location for this facility.

He says he hopes that Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, would make submissions to Gas Networks Ireland: