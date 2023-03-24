Advertisement
Mater Foundation calls on Kerry people to support its mammogram appeal

Mar 24, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Breast Health
The Mater Foundation is calling on Kerry people to support its mammogram appeal.

The charity is raising funds for a state of the art mammogram machine for the Mater Public Hospital’s Breast Health unit.

The technology uses advanced imaging to help in the early detection of breast cancers.The Foundation says every month, the Mater Hospital detects and diagnoses 30 to 40 breast cancers, and that number is rising.

More information on the appeal can be found at www.materfoundation.ie/donate or by calling the Fundraising team on 01 830 3482.

