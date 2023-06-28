Advertisement
Massachusetts Governor pays tribute to Kerry grandfather

Jun 28, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
The first Governor of Massachusetts to address Seanad Éireann has paid tribute to her Kerry grandfather and other Irish ancestors.

Governor Maura T. Healey’s address to the Seanad yesterday marked the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s state visit to Ireland.

Maura Healey, who’s the first openly lesbian governor of a US state, also noted that it was the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

James Riordan from Kilgarvan presented Governor Healey with a book about the south Kerry community where her grandfather, Jeremiah came from.

Governor Healey paid tribute to her forebears.

