Mass to be held in Listowel and Killarney to commemorate victims of road traffic accidents

Nov 19, 2022 18:11 By radiokerrynews
Tomorrow marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Events will be taking place across the country to commemorate those who have been killed, or injured by road accidents.

In Kerry, a mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Listowel tomorrow morning at 9am.

Another mass will take in St Mary's Cathedral, New Street, Killarney at 12pm.

These services will be attended by members of the Kerry Garda Division along with other emergency personnel and members of the health service.

