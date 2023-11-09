Advertisement
Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair

Nov 9, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Chef Mark Moriarty has won the Listowel Food Fair Book of the Year Award.

After 15 years of working in professional kitchens, his debut cookbook, Flavour, features 100 recipes.

With his father, Tom, being from Ventry, 31-year-old Mark Moriarty first started cooking on his summer holidays aged 15 at the Chart House restaurant in Dingle.

He’s a former San Pellegrino World Young Chef of the Year, and was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for innovation in the arts.

He also presents RTÉ One TV series Off Duty Chef.

 

