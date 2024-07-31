Advertisement
Manager appointed at new digital hub gteic Baile na Sceilg

Jul 31, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Caitlín Breathnach, Project Manager, Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh, Údarás na Gaeltachta, speaking at the launch of the second Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh Action Plan, which combines both the strategic plan of the group for the 2023 – 2026 and a review of the work implemented in the past five years. The launch took place in An Chillín Liath, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Caitlín Breathnach has been appointed as manager of the new digital hub, gteic Baile na Sceilg, which is due to open soon.

Caitlín has extensive experience in community development, having spent over twenty-five years working in this sector.

She will work closely with local businesses and stakeholders to ensure that gteic Baile na Sceilg becomes a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship for the area.

Welcoming the appointment, the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Tomás Ó Síocháin, said: "We warmly welcome Caitlín Breathnach as the new manager of gteic Baile na Sceilg. The gteic centers play a central role in the development of the Gaeltacht, providing employment opportunities and stimulating innovation in our communities."

