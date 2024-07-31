Manager appointed at new digital hub gteic Baile na Sceilg

Caitlín Breathnach has been appointed as manager of the new digital hub, gteic Baile na Sceilg, which is due to open soon.

Caitlín has extensive experience in community development, having spent over twenty-five years working in this sector.

She will work closely with local businesses and stakeholders to ensure that gteic Baile na Sceilg becomes a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship for the area.

Welcoming the appointment, the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Tomás Ó Síocháin, said: "We warmly welcome Caitlín Breathnach as the new manager of gteic Baile na Sceilg. The gteic centers play a central role in the development of the Gaeltacht, providing employment opportunities and stimulating innovation in our communities."