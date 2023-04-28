Man who survived 60 feet fall in North Kerry lucky tide was out

A man who fell 60 feet from a cliff onto a North Kerry beach was very lucky the tide was out, ensuring he could be rescued as quickly as possible.

That's according to officer-in-charge at Ballybunion Coast Guard, TJ McCarron.

A woman was walking on the Nun’s Beach in Ballybunion at around 7.30 this morning, when she heard the man calling for help.

She rang emergency services.

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue, including a paramedic, and Ballybunion Coast Guard arrived at the scene.

After the situation was assessed, the Rescue Helicopter 115 was contacted.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick; he sustained injuries to his pelvis but is expected to recover.

TJ McCarron says the man was very lucky.

Omar Fitzell of Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue said it's understood the man had become disorientated along the cliff top while he tried to walk down to the Nun's Beach.

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue understands this was at around 3 or 4am.

He lost his footing and fell to the bottom.

The man lost his phone and was unable to call for help.

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue praised the interagency response which included gardaí, the ambulance service and the Coast Guard.

PRO Omar Fitzell said: "We want to particularly thank the lady who made the all-important call once she heard the man shouting for help. The mantra is to always call the emergency services if you even suspect there is a problem."

