Man who survived 60 feet fall in North Kerry lucky tide was out

A man who fell 60 feet from a cliff onto a North Kerry beach was very lucky the tide was out, ensuring he could be rescued as quickly as possible.
That's according to officer-in-charge at Ballybunion Coast Guard, TJ McCarron.
A woman was walking on the Nun’s Beach in Ballybunion at around 7.30 this morning, when she heard the man calling for help.
She rang emergency services.
Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue, including a paramedic, and Ballybunion Coast Guard arrived at the scene.
After the situation was assessed, the Rescue Helicopter 115 was contacted.
The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick; he sustained injuries to his pelvis but is expected to recover.
TJ McCarron says the man was very lucky.
Omar Fitzell of Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue said it's understood the man had become disorientated along the cliff top while he tried to walk down to the Nun's Beach.
Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue understands this was at around 3 or 4am.
He lost his footing and fell to the bottom.
The man lost his phone and was unable to call for help.
Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue praised the interagency response which included gardaí, the ambulance service and the Coast Guard.
PRO Omar Fitzell said: "We want to particularly thank the lady who made the all-important call once she heard the man shouting for help. The mantra is to always call the emergency services if you even suspect there is a problem."
A video captured of the rescue operation on the Nun's Beach in Ballybunion this morning. A man fell 60 feet from the cliff onto the beach. pic.twitter.com/moPJcgTY35
— Radio Kerry News (@radiokerrynews) April 28, 2023