A man in his 60s who died in a workplace accident in Currow yesterday has been named locally.

John McSweeney died on the yard of his home in Ranaleen.

Gardaí were alerted shortly before 12.30pm but he was pronounced dead at the scene .

Mr McSweeney's body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The Health and Safety Authority says it's investigating the incident as it involved a workplace vehicle. .

