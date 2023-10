The man who died in a road collision on the Kerry Limerick border has been named locally.

Johnny Enright was killed following a collision with a car on the N69 Tarbert-Glin road on Wednesday night.

Mr Enright, who was in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí in Newcastle West are appealing for witnesses to contact them, particularly any road users in the area with camera or dashcam recordings, between 9pm and 10.15 on Wednesday.