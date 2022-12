A man who died in a house fire in Glenflesk has been named locally.

Johnny O Brien, also known as The Rock, died in his home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry yesterday for a post mortem examination; he was the sole occupant of the house at the time.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who was a friend of Mr O’Brien, says he had a smile like no one else’s.