Man who died in Currow workplace accident laid to rest

Jun 4, 2022 15:06 By radiokerrynews
The funeral of the man who died in a workplace accident in Currow has been told he was lively, animated and well informed on many subjects.

 

John McSweeney, who was in his 60s, passed away after an accident with a workplace vehicle in Ranaleen on Thursday.

His funeral mass took place this morning in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Currow.

 

John McSweeney, who worked for Killarney Town Council until his retirement last August, was laid to rest in St Michael’s Cemetery after this morning’s mass.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus