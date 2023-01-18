Advertisement
News

Man who died following Killarney workplace accident is named

Jan 18, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Man who died following Killarney workplace accident is named Man who died following Killarney workplace accident is named
Patrick O'Toole from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow who died following a workplace accident in Killarney on January 16th, 2023
Share this article

The man who died following a workplace accident in Killarney on Monday has been named.

Patrick O’Toole from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow was injured while working at an Irish Water construction site.

Mr O’Toole, who was a haulier, was brought to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

The Carlow man, who was in his fifties, was a father-of-one.

He was working for a contractor at the site according to Irish Water.

The utility says its thoughts and prayers are with Mr O’Toole’s family, friends and work colleagues.

Advertisement

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation.

https://rip.ie/death-notice/patrick-o-toole-myshall-carlow/523037

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus