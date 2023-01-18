Man who died following Killarney workplace accident is named

The man who died following a workplace accident in Killarney on Monday has been named.

Patrick O’Toole from Shangarry, Myshall, Co Carlow was injured while working at an Irish Water construction site.

Mr O’Toole, who was a haulier, was brought to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

The Carlow man, who was in his fifties, was a father-of-one.

He was working for a contractor at the site according to Irish Water.

The utility says its thoughts and prayers are with Mr O’Toole’s family, friends and work colleagues.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation.

