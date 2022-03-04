Advertisement
Man who died following crash between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale is named

Mar 4, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Man who died following crash between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale is named
The man who lost his life following a crash between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale has been named.

 

Paddy Corridan of Kilmanihan, Brosna, died following the three-car collision on the N21 at Knockbrack on Wednesday evening.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Mr Corridan’s funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Monday morning at 11 o’clock, and will be live streamed.

 

