Man still being questioned on livestock and agricultural machinery thefts in Kerry

A man arrested as part of an investigation into organised crime in Kerry and West Cork is still being questioned.

Gardaí have been investigating thefts of around €110,000 worth of farm machinery and livestock in the southwest between November and February.

On Tuesday, gardaí seized a number of vehicles during searches of residences and farmlands in North and West Kerry.

A man, in his early 20s, arrested as part of this operation, continues to be held for questioning.

Gardaí suspect these thefts are linked to an organised crime group.