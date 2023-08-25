Man remanded on bail after allegedly glassing man who removed him from Tralee pub

A Tralee man who allegedly glassed somebody who was trying to remove him from a public house has been remanded on bail.

43-year-old Brian Maunsell of 2 Glenard, Tralee, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbett at Tralee District Court.

He faces two charges relating to the alleged incident on the 22nd October last year, when he allegedly glassed a man who was removing him from a well-known premises in Tralee.

He faces one count of assault causing harm to the man, and another count of producing an article capable of inflicting injury contrary To Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Mr Maunsell was remanded on bail to September 13th subject to conditions, including that he stays out of The Mall Tavern, The Fiddler, and Teach Beag public houses in Tralee.