Man remanded in custody in relation to burglary and offensive weapons charges in Tralee

A man accused of burglary, criminal damage and offensive weapon charges, has been further remanded in custody.

Conor Tobin, of no fixed abode, is charged on five counts, three of which are alleged to have occurred in Tralee on July 26th.

Conor Tobin appeared before Tralee District Court via video link, in relation to the alleged offences.

The 29-year old is charged with three incidents of (theft and fraud) burglary, one charge of criminal damage, and one firearms and offensive weapons charge.

It’s alleged that on Wednesday July 26th, Mr Tobin trespassed in to a building at Upper Tonavane, Blennerville, Tralee and allegedly committed theft.

On the same date, it's alleged he committed theft of property to the value of €30, at Curraheen Church, Dingle Road, Tralee.

Mr Tobin is also charged with the production of an article capable of intimidating or inflicting serious injury on another person at Curraheen Tralee, also on July 26th.

He faces further charges in relation to two separate incidents - of theft of property, and criminal damage to a property, which are alleged to have occurred in Co. Waterford in May.

In relation to the charges, Mr Tobin was further remanded in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on August 17th for DPP directions.