A man remains in garda custody this afternoon after a suspected fatal assault in Castleisland.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 40s, after another man was found unresponsive at a house in the town.

Gardaí received a report of a man unresponsive with serious injuries outside a house in An Caisleán Mór estate in Castleisland, shortly after midnight.

This man was later pronounced dead at the scene, and his body remains there this afternoon as a technical examination of the preserved scene is carried out.

Gardaí say the state pathologist has been informed, and a post-mortem examination will take place today.

Another man, who is also in his 40s, was arrested in connection with this suspected incident.

He remains in custody at a garda station in Kerry this afternoon, detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, gardaí can detain the man for up to 12 hours at this station, not including rest periods, but a Chief Superintendent can extend this period for a further 12 hours.