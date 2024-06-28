A man has been arrested as gardaí investigate a suspected fatal assault on a man in Castleisland overnight.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí and emergency services received a report of an unresponsive man with serious injuries outside a house in An Caisleán Mór in Castleisland.

The man, who was in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at the scene, and his body remains at the scene this morning.

A man in his 40s has been arrested as part of the garda investigation into the incident.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda station in Kerry.

The scene at An Caisleán Mór is being preserved for a technical examination and an investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí say the offices of the State Pathologist have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place later today.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.