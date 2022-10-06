Man remains in custody in connection with murder in Tralee yesterday

A man in his 30s is still being held at Tralee garda station in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley yesterday.

Thomas Dooley, who was from Killarney, died in the attack, while his wife, Siobhan, was seriously injured.

It happened before 12 noon at Rath Cemetery, where a funeral had been taking place.

A man in his 30s was arrested in the early hours of this morning at a hospital in Cork .

He’s currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Radio Kerry understands the post mortem examination on the body of Mr Dooley is still taking place.

Gardaí have confirmed a family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.