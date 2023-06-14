Man questioned in Kerry for livestock and agricultural machinery theft

A man’s been arrested as part of a garda investigation into organised crime carried out in Kerry and West Cork.

It’s part of a garda probe into reports of multiple thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock in the southwest from late 2022 into early this year.

Around €110,000 worth of farm machinery and livestock were stolen in these thefts.

Gardaí later recovered a tractor and slurry tanker.

Gardaí suspect the thefts which occurred between last November and February this year are linked to an organised crime group.

Yesterday, a number of vehicles were seized during the course of a number of searches of residences and farmlands in North and West Kerry.

A man in his early 20s was arrested as part of this operation.

He’s currently detained at garda station in the Kerry division under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

It’s understood he’s being held at Killarney Garda Station.

Gardaí from the Kerry and Cork West divisions with assistance from the regional armed support unit from Limerick, and members of the community policing and divisional

scenes of crime units are involved in the operation.