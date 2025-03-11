Man pleads guilty to Cahersiveen incident which left teenager with stab wounds

A man has pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing harm to a teenager in South Kerry.
51-year-old Thomas McDonagh of 3, Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, appeared before Judge Ronan Munro at Tralee Circuit Court this morning.
Last July, he was sent forward to stand trial or on a signed plea to the Circuit Criminal Court in connection with the incident.
Appearing before Judge Ronan Munro at Tralee Circuit Court this morning, Mr McDonagh pleaded guilty to one charge – that he intentionally or recklessly caused harm to a teenager at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen on February 12th 2024.
Gardaí alleged in the District Court that a scalpel was used in the incident, which left the 18-year-old with stab wounds.
Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice told the judge that a victim impact statement would be presented.
Judge Munro remanded Mr McDonagh in continuing custody, to appear before Tralee Circuit Court tomorrow, March 12th, for sentencing.