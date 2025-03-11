Man pleads guilty to Cahersiveen incident which left teenager with stab wounds

A man has pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing harm to a teenager in South Kerry.

51-year-old Thomas McDonagh of 3, Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, appeared before Judge Ronan Munro at Tralee Circuit Court this morning.

Last July, he was sent forward to stand trial or on a signed plea to the Circuit Criminal Court in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

Appearing before Judge Ronan Munro at Tralee Circuit Court this morning, Mr McDonagh pleaded guilty to one charge – that he intentionally or recklessly caused harm to a teenager at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen on February 12th 2024.

Gardaí alleged in the District Court that a scalpel was used in the incident, which left the 18-year-old with stab wounds.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice told the judge that a victim impact statement would be presented.

Advertisement

Judge Munro remanded Mr McDonagh in continuing custody, to appear before Tralee Circuit Court tomorrow, March 12th, for sentencing.