A man has been sent forward to stand trial in the Circuit Court in connection with an alleged incident that left a teenager with stab injuries in Cahersiveen.

50-year-old Thomas McDonagh of 3, Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, appeared before Judge David Waters in Tralee District Court this week.

Mr McDonagh faces a charge of assault causing serious harm at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, on February 12th.

It’s also alleged that on the same date, and at the same location, Mr McDonagh produced an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade, capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

At Tralee District Court this week, the book of evidence was served on Mr McDonagh, and his solicitor Pat Mann told the court it is all in order.

Judge Waters sent him forward to the current sitting of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court for trial, or on a signed plea if he enters one.

There was no fresh application for bail for Mr McDonagh, and legal aid was granted.