Advertisement
News

Man killed in North Kerry road collision named locally

Sep 25, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Man killed in North Kerry road collision named locally
Pixabay
Share this article

The man who died in a road collision in North Kerry on Sunday has been named locally.

Daniel Houlihan was killed following a collision with a vehicle on the R553 at Ballydonoghoe, Lisselton near Ballybunion.

Mr Houlihan, who was in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, no other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Listowel Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, particularly any road users in the area with camera or dashcam recordings, between 1:30am and 2:15am on Sunday morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry TD says cocaine use among young people is a ticking timebomb
Post mortem takes place on man discovered in Listowel
Advertisement

Recommended

Fixtures confirmed for final round of County Championship group stages
Fears ATM operators could charge what they like for cash withdrawals
HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry
Post mortem takes place on man discovered in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus