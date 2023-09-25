Man killed in North Kerry road collision named locally

The man who died in a road collision in North Kerry on Sunday has been named locally.

Daniel Houlihan was killed following a collision with a vehicle on the R553 at Ballydonoghoe, Lisselton near Ballybunion.

Mr Houlihan, who was in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, no other injuries were reported.

Listowel Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, particularly any road users in the area with camera or dashcam recordings, between 1:30am and 2:15am on Sunday morning.