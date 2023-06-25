Man killed in mid-Kerry crash; two teenagers hospitalised

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Beaufort.

The crash occurred at around 1.10 this afternoon at Kilbonnane.

The dead man was in his 50s and was his vehicle's sole occupant.

Advertisement

His body was taken to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry were a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the other vehicle, a young man in his late teens, was taken to UHK where he remains in a critical condition.

His passenger, a young woman in her late teens, was also taken to hospital; her injuries are non-life threatening.

Advertisement

The road is currently closed as forensic collision investigators examine the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.