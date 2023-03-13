Man in critical condition after being hit by car in South Kerry overnight

A man in his 50s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in South Kerry overnight;

The incident occurred at Spunkane, Waterville; at around 8 o'clock last night.

Cahersiveen gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision which occurred on Sunday evening, 12th March 2023 at Spunkane in Waterville.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian shortly before 8pm.

The pedestrian, a male in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he is currently in a critical condition.

The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particularly those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahersiveen Garda Station 066 947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.