Man facing seven charges of historical sexual abuse to stand trial in Tralee

A man facing seven charges of historical sexual abuse has been sent forward for trial in Tralee.

The man, who lives in Wexford, appeared before Tralee District Court yesterday.

Judge David Waters imposed reporting restrictions because all six of the alleged victims were juveniles at the time of the alleged offences.

This means the man cannot be named, and no details of the location of the alleged offences can be published.

The court heard that the man attended Tralee garda station by appointment yesterday morning, where was arrested at 9:45, and charged just after 10am.

The court was told that the man replied “not guilty” to each of the seven charges after he was cautioned.

The state said it had received directions from the DPP, and that was to prosecute on indictment.

The man was sent forward for trial at the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.

The state did not object to bail, but asked that a number of conditions be attached to it.

Judge David Waters granted the man bail subject to two conditions.

These are that he resides at the address in Wexford which he provided, and that he is not to contact any witnesses or alleged victims directly or indirectly.

The state also asked that the man be required to sign on once a week at his local garda station in Wexford due to the seriousness of the offences, but Judge Waters said there was no legal justification for this.