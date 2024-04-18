Advertisement
Man due in court in connection with investigation into murder of Killarney man

Apr 18, 2024 09:36 By radiokerrynews
Man due in court in connection with investigation into murder of Killarney man
A man is due in court in connection with the investigation into the murder of a Killarney man.
43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th 2022.
As part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal assault, Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s today.
He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the county.
He has been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Listowel District Court this morning.
This is the sixth person to be charged in connection with this fatal assault.
