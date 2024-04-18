Man due in court in connection with investigation into murder of Killarney man

A man is due in court in connection with the investigation into the murder of a Killarney man.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th 2022.

Advertisement

As part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal assault, Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s today.

Advertisement

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the county.

He has been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Listowel District Court this morning.

Advertisement

This is the sixth person to be charged in connection with this fatal assault.