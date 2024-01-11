Advertisement
News

Man due before Killarney court next month in relation to alleged assault at refugee centre

Jan 11, 2024 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Man due before Killarney court next month in relation to alleged assault at refugee centre
Share this article

A man is due to appear in court in Killarney next month in relation to an alleged assault at a refugee centre.

53 year-old Alexic Shenduk first appeared before Tralee District Court on December 18th, following an incident on December 16th at the Purple Heather, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort.

Mr Shenduk, a Ukrainian refugee, faces one charge of assault causing harm.

Advertisement

 

It’s alleged that on December 16th last at around 9.30pm, Alexic Shenduk slashed the upper left arm of another man, at the Purple Heather, Beaufort.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was treated for an 11cm laceration to his upper left arm and received 40 stitches.

Advertisement

The court previously heard that Mr Shenduk said the other man woke him from his sleep, came into his home, cursing at him, and threatened to kick him in the neck.

Mr Shenduk is a medical surgeon from the Donetsk region of the Ukraine, who fled the war.

The father of two resides in the Purple Heather.

Advertisement

His case has been adjourned to Killarney District Court on February 20th.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fenit Lifeboat rescues two people off Brandon Bay
Advertisement
Two men charged following Kenmare drugs seizure
Ukrainian Ambassador says too early to say if reduction in supports will result in fewer refugees
Advertisement

Recommended

Two men charged following Kenmare drugs seizure
Fenit Lifeboat rescues two people off Brandon Bay
Kerry SIPTU rep says better terms and conditions are needed to attract and retain home help staff
Ukrainian Ambassador says too early to say if reduction in supports will result in fewer refugees
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus