Man due before Killarney court next month in relation to alleged assault at refugee centre

A man is due to appear in court in Killarney next month in relation to an alleged assault at a refugee centre.

53 year-old Alexic Shenduk first appeared before Tralee District Court on December 18th, following an incident on December 16th at the Purple Heather, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort.

Mr Shenduk, a Ukrainian refugee, faces one charge of assault causing harm.

It’s alleged that on December 16th last at around 9.30pm, Alexic Shenduk slashed the upper left arm of another man, at the Purple Heather, Beaufort.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was treated for an 11cm laceration to his upper left arm and received 40 stitches.

The court previously heard that Mr Shenduk said the other man woke him from his sleep, came into his home, cursing at him, and threatened to kick him in the neck.

Mr Shenduk is a medical surgeon from the Donetsk region of the Ukraine, who fled the war.

The father of two resides in the Purple Heather.

His case has been adjourned to Killarney District Court on February 20th.