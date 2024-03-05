Advertisement
Man due before court this morning in relation to alleged assault at Kerry refugee centre

Mar 5, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrynews
Man due before court this morning in relation to alleged assault at Kerry refugee centre
A man is due to appear in court in Killarney this morning (Tuesday March 5th) in relation to an alleged assault at a Kerry refugee centre.

Alexic Shenduk faces one charge of assault causing harm in relation to an alleged incident at The Purple Heather, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort in December.

It’s alleged that at around 9.30pm on Saturday December 16th, Mr Shenduk slashed the upper left arm of another man, at The Purple Heather, Beaufort.

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was treated for an 11cm laceration to his upper left arm and received 40 stitches.

The court previously heard that Mr Shenduk said the other man woke him from his sleep, came into his home, cursing at him, and threatened to kick him in the neck.

53-year-old Mr Shenduk, is a medical surgeon from the Donetsk region of Ukraine, who fled the war.

The father of 2, who resides in the Purple Heather, is due before Killarney District Court this morning in relation to the charge.

 

