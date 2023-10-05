Advertisement
Man dies in overnight road collision on Limerick side of Tarbert

Oct 5, 2023 09:15 By radiokerrynews
A man has died following an overnight road collision on the Limerick side of Tarbert.

 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the N69 Glin to Tarbert Road, at around 10 o'clock last night.

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

 

A male, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene; his body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a port mortem will take place.

 

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

 

Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone travelling on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert yesterday evening between 9pm and 10:15pm, and who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Listowel Gardaí have advised motorists to avoid Tarbert this morning if possible.

HGV vehicles are advised to turn at Skehenerin and head towards Athea, while all other traffic is being diverted up towards Chapel Hill.

 

 

