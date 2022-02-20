Man dies following rally crash near Castleisland

A man who was seriously injured following a crash while taking part in a rally in Castleisland has died.

Killarney & District Motor Club says the man passed away in Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí said the man in his 20s had been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured following a single vehicle collision this afternoon.

He had been the driver of the vehicle.

The crash happened at around 3pm during the Killarney & District Motor Club Forestry Rally at Mount Eagle in Castleisland.

There was one passenger in the car, a man who was also in his 20s, who was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the event was stopped to deal with the incident.

Killarney & District Motor Club issued a statement tonight:

"Killarney & District Motor Club regret to inform you that following an accident on SS4 of the Killarney Forestry Rally, a competitor succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Cork University Hospital tonight (Sunday).

May he rest in peace.

We extend our sympathies to his family and friends."