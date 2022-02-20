Advertisement
News

Man dies following rally crash near Castleisland

Feb 20, 2022 23:02 By radiokerrynews
Man dies following rally crash near Castleisland Man dies following rally crash near Castleisland
Share this article

A man who was seriously injured following a crash while taking part in a rally in Castleisland has died.

Killarney & District Motor Club says the man passed away in Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí said the man in his 20s had been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured following a single vehicle collision this afternoon.

Advertisement

He had been the driver of the vehicle.

The crash happened at around 3pm during the Killarney & District Motor Club Forestry Rally at Mount Eagle in Castleisland.

There was one passenger in the car, a man who was also in his 20s, who was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the event was stopped to deal with the incident.

Killarney & District Motor Club issued a statement tonight:

"Killarney & District Motor Club regret to inform you that following an accident on SS4 of the Killarney Forestry Rally, a competitor succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Cork University Hospital tonight (Sunday).

Advertisement

May he rest in peace.

We extend our sympathies to his family and friends."

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus