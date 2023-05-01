Advertisement
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Ballybunion

May 1, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Pixabay
A man has died in Ballybunion after being found unresponsive at the waters edge.

The incident happened at lunchtime yesterday.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue said, in a statement, they were tasked with the emergency at 12.59pm and proceeded to the scene, accompanied by the Ballybunion Unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

Despite efforts, emergency responders were unable to resuscitate the man.

Ballybunion and Listowel Gardaí also attended the scene and issued an appeal for people who took photos and videos of the rescue attempt not to share them on social media ‘out of consideration for the family of the deceased’.

