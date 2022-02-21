Man continues to be questioned in relation to attempted armed robbery of Killarney post office

A man continues to be questioned at Killarney Garda Station in relation to an attempted armed robbery of the town's post office on New Street.

The man, who's in his 30s, is being detained in relation to the incident which occurred last Friday morning.

Separately, gardaí are looking for the public's help in establishing the ownership of a ladder as part of their investigation into another attempted robbery of a post office in the greater Killarney area.

They're trying to trace the origins of a ladder that was left at Headford Post Office where there was an attempted robbery last Thursday night.

Within five days, three post offices in the Killarney area have been subjected to an attempted robbery, attempted burglary, as well as a break-in.

Last Thursday at around 11.30pm, there was a break-in at Headford Post Office and an attempted theft of a car near the premises.

Gardaí are trying to establish the ownership of a 12 feet aluminium ladder that they believe was left behind by the culprit or culprits, and are seeking the public's help in this.

The attempted armed robbery at New Street Post Office in Killarney occurred at 10.30am last Friday when an armed man threatened staff and demanded money; however, he left empty-handed.

The post office and shop in Glenflesk were broken into at around 1.30 this morning and a number of items were stolen.

Gardaí wouldn't comment as to whether they believe all three incidents are connected but Radio Kerry News understands they are examining whether there is a possible connection between what happened in New Street and in Headford.