Man charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm in Kerry

A man in his 40s has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm in Kerry.

Steven Lindquist has been released on bail for the incident which occurred at Lackeen Blackwater, Killarney on April 9th.

Two vehicles were involved in this incident in which Steven Lindquist is accused of causing serious bodily harm to two people.

Advertisement

The crash occurred about a mile from Blackwater Bridge on the Kenmare side.

The accused was charged with driving a vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to the public, including speeding, contrary to section 53 of the Road Traffic Act.

One of the victims is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital while the other is being treated for a broken back in University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Inspector Garda Carroll presented for the State while Killarney solicitor Pádraig O’Connell represented the accused.

Mr Lindquist, who is from the US, has been admitted to bail, having turned over his passport as a bail condition.

The accused signed the bond and was released.

Advertisement

The matter has been adjourned to Tralee District Court on April 20th where the issue of bail will be again addressed.