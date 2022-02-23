Man charged with attempted Killarney Post Office robbery remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office.

35-year-old Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, was before Tralee District Court today.

He was also charged with the theft of a mechanically propelled vehicle and the theft of a shotgun.

Mr Mooney is facing a sentence up to 14 years if convicted.

The attempted robbery in question happened in the post office on New Street, Killarney at 10.30am last Friday.

Roy Mooney, who is of no fixed abode but is known to stay in a Cork hostel, was arrested on Monday morning walking down the street in Killarney.

He was later charged with three offences, including the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office, the theft of a vehicle at Ballycurreen Industrial Estate in Cork and the theft of a Beretta shotgun at Ballinahassig in Cork.

Garda Ian Kelly gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of Mr Mooney and told Judge Alec Gabbett that the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Defence solicitor Brendan Ahern said Mr Mooney owed money to certain people which led to a breakdown and that he suffers from mental health issues.

The State objected to bail based on the strength of the evidence, which included CCTV evidence, witness statements and his own admission on questioning, as well as the seriousness of the offence.

Mr Ahern argued that the accused was not a person of any means, that he was co-operative in his arrest and questioning and that he would be willing to sign-off at a garda station as well as abide by an imposed curfew.

He also noted that Cork prison would not have the services to cater for Mr Mooney's mental health difficulties.

Judge Gabbett refused bail, citing the nature of the charges and the likely sentence to be imposed on conviction, which is anything up to 14 years.

He also directed medical attention to the accused.

Mr Mooney will appear before Tralee District Court again on March 2nd via video link.