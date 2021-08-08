Man charged in relation to serious assault in Castleisland

A man in his 30s has appeared in court charged in relation to a serious assault in Castleisland.

It's alleged the incident took place between the 5th and 6th of August at a flat on Limerick Road in Castleisland.

At a special sitting of Listowel District Court this afternoon, Detective Garda Anne Marie O'Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Timothy Ward, of 3 Church Street, Castleisland, before Judge Carol Anne Coolican.

Advertisement

The state indicated that it was objecting to an application for bail, but Mr Ward's solicitor, Padraig O'Connell, said there was no application for bail at this time.

Mr O'Connell applied for medical attention for a broken right hand, and for a psychiatric evaluation in respect of Mr Ward, and both applications were granted.

The state also indicated that there may be further, more serious charges to follow.

Advertisement

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell asked for a recommendation that Mr Ward would be remanded to Portlaoise prison instead of Cork prison, and Judge Carol Anne Coolican made this recommendation.

Mr Ward was remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court via video link this coming Thursday, August 12th, at 11am.