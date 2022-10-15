Man brought to safety after search operation in Kerry

A search and rescue operation took place in the Kerry area yesterday evening.

Valentia Coast Guard were informed of an overdue fishing vessel just after 7pm.

The boat had left from Dingle harbour a number of hours previous.

Rescue helicopter 115 and Valentia life boats were tasked with an extensive search of the water, from Ventry to Inch.

Local fishing boats also volunteered to join the search.

Rescue helicopter 117 was dispatched from Waterford, as Rescue helicopter 115 had limited fuel due to a training exercise in operation when the alarm was raised.

At around 8:30pm the missing vessel was located by a local volunteer, and a lifeboat was directed towards it.

The man on board was brought into the harbour, and from there was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.