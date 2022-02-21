Advertisement
Man attacked in random unprovoked assault in Tralee

Feb 21, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Man attacked in random unprovoked assault in Tralee
Gardai are investigating an incident in Tralee, in which a man was randomly attacked and assaulted by two
men unknown to him.

The attack took place on Pembroke Street between 2am and 3am on the morning of Tuesday, February 15 last.

The victim was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked and assaulted by two men, in what Gardaí describe as an unprovoked attack.

He sustained injuries but didn't need to be taken to hospital.

Garda Shane Kelly made this appeal to the public, for information:

