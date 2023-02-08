Man arrested in connection with the death of woman in Killarney

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Killarney.

The body of 75-year-old grandmother Miriam Burns was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooley last August.

A murder investigation was launched into the death of Miriam Burns in August, under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Ms Burns was found in what Gardaí say were unexplained circumstances - in her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney on August the 15th last.

The grandmother, who was 75, was remembered as a ‘smiling’ and ‘stylish’ lady who was often seen cycling around the town.

One man was previously questioned in relation to her death but was later released without charge.

This morning, Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s in connection with her death.

He’s being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda station in Cork City.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.