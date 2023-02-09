Man arrested in connection with death of Killarney woman released without charge

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Killarney has been released without charge.

The body of 75-year-old grandmother Miriam Burns was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooley last August, in what Gardaí say were unexplained circumstances.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s yesterday morning in relation to the death, but he has since been released without charge; a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An Garda Síochána say that investigations are ongoing.