Man arrested in connection with death of Killarney woman released without charge

Feb 9, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Killarney has been released without charge.

The body of 75-year-old grandmother Miriam Burns was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooley last August, in what Gardaí say were unexplained circumstances.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s yesterday morning in relation to the death, but he has since been released without charge; a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An Garda Síochána say that investigations are ongoing.

 

