A man has been arrested following an incident in Castleisland in the early hours of this morning.

The man, who’s aged in his early 30s, is alleged to have barricaded himself into a room in a property on Church Street and thrown items out a window.

Gardaí arrested the man and he’s currently being detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.