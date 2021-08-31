Man arrested following alleged serious assault in Lisselton

Gardaí in Listowel have arrested a man following an alleged serious assault in Lisselton in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man, in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing harm.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30am following a report of an attempted break at the house in Lisselton.

A man in his 30s was discovered at the scene with injuries to his face. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the case and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Listowel Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.